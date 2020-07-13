"Non ho mai smesso di amarti": messaggio dedica dell'ex partner di Naya Rivera.

La notizia dell’improvvisa scomparsa dell’attrice Naya Rivera, mentre stava nuotando in un lago con suo figlio (trovato vivo) negli Stati Uniti, ha scosso il mondo dello spettacolo. L’interprete è ricordata soprattutto per il ruolo che ha interpretato nella serie musicale “Glee”, in cui ha dato vita alla cheerleader Santana López.

La polizia ha ipotizzato che la cantante fosse morta, il che ha fatto sì che le persone più vicine reagissero con rimpianto alla notizia. Come il suo ex partner: non estraneo a questa situazione ha pubblicato una lettera emozionante sul suo account Instagram per onorare la memoria di Naya.

“Non smetto mai di amarti”

L’attore Tahj Mowry, protagonista della serie TV online Smart Guy. Secondo i resoconti della stampa americana, erano insieme un paio di anni fa, ma avevano una relazione come amici oggi.

La lettera di Mowry dice: “Mia dolce Naya, dire che sono devastato sarebbe un eufemismo. Questo è un incubo. Ogni giorno diventa più difficile. Tuttavia, spero che ti troveranno”.

“Siamo cresciuti insieme. Siamo diventati adulti insieme. Abbiamo sperimentato così tante nuove cose insieme. È stata la mia prima esperienza con tutto; amore, intimità, crepacuore. Abbiamo rotto i nostri cuori e poi li abbiamo riparati insieme, più di una volta. Non smetterò mai di pensare a te”.

“Nessuna donna mi ha dato ciò che mi hai dato o come mi hai fatto sentire. Non mi è mai piaciuto ammetterlo, ma non ho mai smesso di amarti. Una parte di me ha sempre desiderato il giorno in cui Dio ci avrebbe riuniti di nuovo per essere ciò che sogniavamo e che avremmo potuto essere”.

“Mi manchi profondamente”

Tahj Mowry sta pregando “profondamente per la famiglia Rivera e che Dio li copre con forza, pace e amore in questo momento”.

Il 34enne ha continuato a scrivere dicendo: “Naya, mi manchi profondamente. Vorrei avere la possibilità di dirtelo ancora una volta, ma penso che avrò questa possibilità. So che in fondo hai sempre saputo come mi sentivo”.

“Non vedo l’ora che arrivi il giorno in cui rivedrò il tuo bel viso e ti dirò tutto quello che volevo dire che non ho avuto l’opportunità di dire. Ti amerò per sempre. Ti ho sempre e sempre“, ha concluso nella pubblicazione su Instagram.