Darren Henley, batterista della band Dead Kennedys, è morto all’età di 63 anni nella sua casa di Los Angeles (USA), a causa di un ‘trauma cranico causato da una caduta accidentale’, ha riferito il gruppo ‘hardcore punk’.

Henley, conosciuto nel mondo dell’arte come DH Hazard si unì ai Dead Kennedys nel 1981, in seguito alla partenza del loro batterista fondatore, Ted (Bruce Slesinger), che rimase fino al primo scioglimento della band nel 1986. Suonò anche con i Red Hot Chili Peppers (per un breve periodo nel 1988) come in altre band.

Nel 2001, è tornato ai Dead Kennedys quando hanno deciso di riunirsi di nuovo. Ha partecipato al loro recente tour europeo e ha suonato la batteria fino al giorno della sua morte.

Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort pic.twitter.com/PC7sF87f6c

— Dead Kennedys (@DeadKennedys) October 29, 2022