Halle Berry lancia un programma di allenamento fisico.

It’s finally #FitnessFriday, and this week I’m back with my fellow spirit animal @halleberry 🦁 We’ve talked several times about the benefits of a good stretch for body & mind – So today, yours truly 😉 will be demonstrating a few unconventional stretches (you may not be doing) that will do a world of good for muscles you didn’t even know were tight! We’re talking lats, quads, shoulders, spine, lower back, chest – you name it, we got it covered. Check stories for more info and Happy Friday!